US Voice AI Firm Deepgram Picks Singapore for APAC Headquarters

Voice AI company Deepgram is establishing its Asia-Pacific headquarters in Singapore following a strategic investment from EDBI, strengthening the city-state’s position as a regional hub for artificial intelligence.

Deepgram plans to base its regional leadership, customer support, partnerships and commercial operations in Singapore as it expands across Asia-Pacific. The US company currently serves customers in more than 20 markets in the region.

The expansion follows a strategic investment by EDBI, an arm of SG Growth Capital, the investment platform of Singapore’s Economic Development Board and Enterprise Singapore. The investment forms part of an extension to Deepgram’s $130 million Series C financing. The size of EDBI’s investment was not disclosed.

Financial services is among the sectors driving demand for Voice AI across Asia-Pacific, alongside contact centers, healthcare and telecommunications, according to Deepgram.

APAC Demand Accelerates

Deepgram said API requests across Asia-Pacific increased 96 percent year-on-year. The company sees growing demand for Voice AI in sectors including financial services, contact centers, healthcare and telecommunications.

From Singapore, Deepgram intends to expand its low-latency infrastructure and strengthen its capabilities across Asian languages. It already supports English, Mandarin, Malay and Tamil, Singapore’s four official languages, alongside Japanese, Hindi, Thai and Cantonese, among others.

The company has appointed former Salesforce executive Sriram Ved as Vice President and General Manager for APAC. He will oversee Deepgram’s regional strategy as well as its customer, partner and go-to-market expansion.

Globally, Deepgram says its technology is used by more than 200,000 developers and 1,400 organizations.