Bank of Singapore Hires Senior Relationship Manager for Greater China

Bank of Singapore has added another senior banker to its Greater China and North Asia team. The appointment comes as the private bank records continued growth in assets from the region, particularly among ultra-high-net-worth clients.

Bank of Singapore has appointed Kelly Yang as Senior Relationship Manager for its Greater China and North Asia (GCNA) business, according to a statement from the bank.

Based in Hong Kong, Yang reports to Anne Song, Market Head for Greater China and North Asia.

Nearly Three Decades of Experience

Yang brings close to 30 years of experience in wealth management and private banking. She most recently served as a Team Head at J. Safra Sarasin, having previously spent more than a decade as a Team Head at DBS Bank Hong Kong.

In those roles, she managed relationship managers serving high-net-worth and ultra-high-net-worth clients across Greater China, with a particular focus on Taiwan.

Earlier in her career, Yang held positions at BNP Paribas Wealth Management Hong Kong, Mizuho Securities Asia and Goldman Sachs Asia.

More Hires in Greater China

Her appointment is the latest in a series of additions to Bank of Singapore's Greater China and North Asia franchise.

The bank recently named Eng Chien Chan as Market Group Head for GCNA and appointed Penny Low as Senior Relationship Manager. Both are based in Singapore.

The hires come as Bank of Singapore seeks to expand its business with ultra-high-net-worth clients. The private bank aims to increase UHNW assets under management by 30 percent by 2028.

Assets Continue to Grow

Bank of Singapore said its Greater China and North Asia business maintained its growth momentum in the first half of 2026 following a strong performance last year.

Assets under management in the region increased by close to 10 percent year-on-year, while UHNW assets grew by more than 10 percent over the same period.