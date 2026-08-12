M&G Names Deputy Portfolio Manager for Flagship Japan Strategy

M&G Investments has formally appointed an investment specialist with 15 years of experience as Deputy Portfolio Manager for its flagship Japanese equities strategy. The move strengthens an Asia-Pacific equity team overseeing around 28 billion pounds across the region.

M&G Investments has appointed Ross Sterling as Deputy Portfolio Manager for its M&G Japan equities strategy, according to a statement on Wednesday.

Sterling reports to Carl Vine, Co-Head of M&G's Asia Pacific Equity team and lead portfolio manager for the firm's Japanese equity strategies. In his new role, Sterling contributes to stock selection, portfolio construction and research across Japanese companies of all sizes.

The appointment further strengthens M&G's capabilities in an asset class in which the investment manager has been active since 1971.

15 Years of Investment Experience

Sterling brings 15 years of investment experience, including nine years focused on Japanese equities.

Prior to joining M&G, he served as Deputy Fund Manager and Senior Analyst at TT International. There, he expanded his coverage to include global equities while retaining responsibility for Japanese stocks.

Earlier in his career, Sterling worked as an Analyst and Portfolio Manager at Universities Superannuation Scheme, where he contributed to the management of a 2.5 billion pound Japanese equities portfolio.

«He brings deep experience of the Japanese market, strong analytical discipline and a genuine passion for identifying idiosyncratic investment opportunities based on differentiated theses,» Vine said.

Japan in Transformation

Sterling joins the leadership of M&G's Japan strategy at a time when international asset managers are paying increased attention to opportunities arising from changes in corporate Japan.

«Japan is undergoing a significant period of corporate and economic transformation, creating attractive opportunities for active investors,» Sterling said.

Alongside Sterling, Vine is supported by Sabrina Gleeson, Deputy Portfolio Manager for the M&G Japan Smaller Companies strategy, in the day-to-day management of the firm's Japanese equity strategies.

M&G's broader Asia Pacific Equity team comprises more than 20 investment professionals based in London and Asia. It manages approximately 28 billion pounds across strategies investing in Japan, China, India and Asia excluding Japan.

The team follows a style-agnostic stock-picking approach, supported by M&G's regional research platform.