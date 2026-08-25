Revolut Bolsters Singapore Leadership

The global fintech has appointed three senior figures from banking, government and risk management to a new Singapore Advisory Board as it prepares for further expansion across Asia.

Revolut has established a Singapore Advisory Board as part of its long-term growth strategy in the city-state and the wider Asian region.

The board comprises Teo Ser Luck, Charles Wong and Yvonne Aw and will advise Revolut’s Singapore leadership on governance, regulatory engagement, business strategy and sustainable growth, according to a statement on Tuesday.



From left: Yvonne Aw, Charles Wong and Teo Ser Luck. (Images: Courtesy)

The move comes as Revolut seeks to expand its product offering, invest in local talent and use Singapore as a base for further innovation and growth across Asia. The fintech says it now serves more than 80 million retail customers globally, alongside hundreds of thousands of business customers.

Former Minister Joins Board

Teo Ser Luck brings experience spanning government, business and entrepreneurship. He previously served as Singapore’s Minister of State for Manpower and Trade & Industry and was President of the Institute of Singapore Chartered Accountants (ISCA) from 2022 to 2026.

Revolut expects his knowledge of Singapore’s policy environment, corporate governance and business ecosystem to support its engagement with public and private-sector stakeholders.

Digital Banking Expertise

Charles Wong has more than 25 years of experience across retail banking, global markets and digital banking. He was the founding CEO of GXS Bank Singapore, where he led the development and launch of one of the country’s first digital banks.

Before joining GXS, Wong held senior positions at Citibank, including Managing Director and Head of Retail Banking Singapore, as well as regional roles in retail banking and global markets. He currently leads Simon-Kucher’s Retail and Digital Banking practice for Asia.

The third member, Yvonne Aw, adds expertise in corporate governance, audit and risk management. She currently serves as an Independent Non-Executive Director and Chairman of the Audit & Risk Committee at Sompo Insurance China. Her remit is expected to reinforce Revolut’s governance, risk and control frameworks as the company scales its Asian operations.

«Engine of Our Growth Strategy»

«Singapore is the engine of our growth strategy in Asia,» said Raymond Ng, CEO of Revolut Singapore and Southeast Asia.

As Revolut expands across the region, governance, operational controls and risk management remain a priority, he added. The company is strengthening its local operating model to ensure sufficient oversight as the business grows.

«Their collective experience will strengthen local accountability and governance, while supporting our long-term growth and commitment to the high standards expected of a trusted financial institution,» Ng said of the three appointees.

Founded in the UK in 2015, Revolut has expanded from money transfers and foreign exchange into a broader financial services platform. Its more than 80 million retail customers now conduct over one billion transactions per month, according to the company.