TRM Labs Hires Former MAS Executive as APAC Policy Head

Blockchain intelligence firm TRM Labs has appointed Ziqing Ang to lead its policy efforts in Asia-Pacific, adding a former Singapore regulator as governments across the region tighten their oversight of digital assets and artificial intelligence.

TRM Labs has appointed Ziqing Ang as Head of Policy for Asia-Pacific, according to a statement from the San Francisco-headquartered company.

In the role, Ang will work with regulators, policymakers, law enforcement agencies and financial institutions across the region, with a focus on illicit finance and emerging risks related to digital assets and artificial intelligence.

From Singapore Regulator to Digital Assets

Ang brings more than a decade of experience spanning financial regulation, markets and digital assets.

She began her career at the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS), where she spent more than eight years working in financial markets development and reserve management. Her responsibilities included initiatives related to Singapore's capital markets as well as managing fixed-income portfolios and contributing to macroeconomic and investment research for the country's official foreign reserves.

Ang subsequently moved into the digital asset industry, joining Sygnum as Vice President of Business Development. There, she worked on digital asset adoption among institutional and accredited investors.

Most recently, she served as Chief Business Officer at Bright Point International Digital Assets, part of BPI Financial Group, where she was responsible for developing the firm's over-the-counter brokerage business, including licensing and institutional infrastructure.

Crypto Crime Surges

Her appointment comes as authorities across Asia-Pacific develop regulatory frameworks for both digital assets and AI, while increasingly sophisticated technology is also being used by criminal networks.

According to TRM Labs, adjusted crypto crime volume rose from around $123 million in 2020 to more than $103 billion in 2025. Investment scams, including so-called pig-butchering schemes, accounted for 62 percent of fraud inflows last year.

The company also said it had recorded a 40 percent increase in AI-enabled scam activity, ranging from deepfake recruitment videos to fabricated account dashboards.

Expanding APAC Team

Ang's appointment is part of a broader expansion of TRM Labs' policy and compliance operations in Asia-Pacific.

Last month, the company appointed former MAS regulator Claudia Hui as Head of Compliance Advisory for APAC.

«This is a moment when the public and private sectors must come together to get ahead of the threats emerging in this region,» said Ari Redbord, Global Head of Policy at TRM Labs.

TRM Labs is headquartered in San Francisco and has hubs including New York, Washington, London and Singapore.