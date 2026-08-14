Etiqa Insurance Singapore Names Claudia Soh CEO

Etiqa Insurance Singapore has appointed Claudia Soh as Chief Executive Officer, effective August 14, 2026. The insurance veteran takes the helm after serving as acting CEO for the past six months while simultaneously continuing in her role as Chief Financial Officer.

The formal appointment puts Claudia Soh in charge as the Singapore insurer seeks to accelerate growth, deepen distribution partnerships and further develop its digital offering. During her interim leadership, she steered the company through what Etiqa describes as a period of sustained growth and transformation, with a focus on operational efficiency, innovation and customer experience.

Soh brings more than 20 years of experience in financial services and insurance. Her career spans finance, strategic planning, risk management, mergers and acquisitions, investor relations and auditing. She has worked in both the public and private sectors, including at the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS), before taking on senior leadership positions in the insurance industry.

At Etiqa, Soh has also pushed for a broader role for the finance function, moving it beyond its traditional remit towards becoming a strategic partner to the business. The approach is intended to support decision-making and create stronger outcomes for customers, employees and other stakeholders.

«Claudia has demonstrated strong leadership, strategic clarity, operational excellence and resilience,» said Kamaludin Ahmad, Group Chief Executive Officer of Etiqa Insurance and Takaful. He highlighted her ability to drive innovation, build teams and respond to changing customer expectations.

For Soh, the appointment comes as insurers face rapidly shifting customer demands and continued technological change. «As customer expectations continue to evolve, we must remain agile, innovative and focused on delivering purposeful value,» she said. Digital innovation, data-driven insights and partnerships would be central to improving customer experience and strengthening financial resilience, she added.

Maybank Partnership in Focus

Partnerships are set to play an important role in Etiqa's next growth phase. As a composite insurer, the company plans to further expand its distribution capabilities and ecosystem partnerships in Singapore.

A particular focus will be its relationship with Maybank. Beyond their longstanding bancassurance partnership, Etiqa intends to work more closely with the Malaysian banking group to offer increasingly integrated financial and insurance solutions, drawing on Maybank's network and customer ecosystem.

Etiqa also plans to broaden collaboration with other partners in Singapore as it develops products addressing changing demand for protection, savings and financial wellness solutions.

The strategy places Soh at the intersection of several trends reshaping Singapore's insurance market: closer links between banking and insurance, greater use of data and digital technology, and rising expectations for more seamless and personalised financial services.