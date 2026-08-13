It All Starts With Data

Why digital health data is becoming one of the most valuable resources in modern medicine and why digital health is one of the most attractive investment areas within the longevity trend.

In the second part of our longevity series, we focus on an area that is becoming increasingly important for investors: the digitalization of healthcare. While many investors initially associate longevity with new medicines or medical breakthroughs, some of the most attractive growth opportunities are emerging much earlier in the value chain, in the collection, analysis and use of health data.

The reason is simple: increasing life expectancy poses major challenges for healthcare systems worldwide. As populations age, the prevalence of chronic diseases is rising, while pressure on costs and resources is increasing. Extending healthy lifespans requires earlier disease detection, more efficient treatment management and increasingly data-driven medical decision-making.

This is where digitalization comes into play. Continuous monitoring, connected medical devices, artificial intelligence and digital health platforms are changing how diseases are detected, treated and monitored. Rather than intervening only after symptoms appear, the focus is increasingly shifting toward prevention, early detection and continuous health monitoring. Healthcare is thus gradually evolving from a reactive treatment model toward a preventive one.

Companies that collect and analyze health data and translate it into better treatment outcomes are addressing some of the biggest challenges facing modern healthcare systems. At the same time, they benefit from several long-term growth drivers such as demographic change, rising healthcare spending, technological innovation and the increasing integration of artificial intelligence into clinical processes.

Bellevue Digital Health as an Investment in the Longevity Trend

Against this backdrop, the Bellevue Digital Health (Lux) Fund offers targeted exposure to companies that stand to benefit from the digitalization of healthcare. The fund invests in market and innovation leaders across the entire digital health value chain.

Key investment areas:

Digital patient monitoring – companies that continuously collect health data, enabling earlier intervention

Diagnostics and prevention – technologies for the early detection of health risks

Healthcare IT and data analytics – platforms that translate health data into clinically relevant insights

Artificial intelligence in healthcare – solutions for automation, decision support and efficiency gains

Innovative medical technology – companies that are setting new standards in diagnostics and treatment

The investment universe comprises companies that collect and process health data and translate it into clinically relevant insights, thereby laying the foundation for a more efficient and prevention-focused healthcare system.

Of particular interest to investors is that many digital health segments already have established business models, while their market penetration still offers significant growth potential. This trend is being driven by the growing importance of health data. Continuous glucose monitoring systems, digital cardiovascular monitoring and connected diagnostic solutions now provide significantly more data. As a result, the focus is increasingly shifting from treating existing diseases toward early detection and prevention.

At the same time, the combination of sensors, data analytics and artificial intelligence is creating new business models with high barriers to entry. Each additional measurement expands the data pool, enabling more accurate predictions and increasing the value of applications.

However, digitalization is not limited to prevention and monitoring. It is also opening up new growth markets in treatment. One example is robotic surgery, which is becoming increasingly widespread worldwide. Although around 3 million robotic soft-tissue procedures were already performed in 2025, the long-term market potential is estimated at around 22 million procedures. Despite their growing importance, many areas of digital healthcare are therefore still at a relatively early stage of development.

What sets the Bellevue Digital Health (Lux) Fund apart:

More than 80 percent direct exposure to the key drivers of the longevity trend*

An additional 10 percent to 20 percent indirect exposure through the broader healthcare ecosystem

Focus on companies that benefit from the digitalization of healthcare

Exposure to structural growth trends such as prevention, data analytics, automation and artificial intelligence in healthcare

For investors, this offers an opportunity to participate in a long-term structural trend that combines medical progress with attractive growth prospects. If longevity means detecting diseases earlier and increasing the number of healthy life years, then this trend starts with data – and with the companies that make this data usable.

Learn more about longevity in healthcare and our investment solution.

Bellevue – Excellence in Specialty Investments

Bellevue is a specialized asset manager listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange with core competencies covering healthcare strategies, entrepreneur strategies, alternative and traditional investment strategies. Established in 1993, Bellevue, a House of Investment Ideas staffed by 75 professionals, generates attractive investment returns and creates value added for clients and shareholders alike. Bellevue managed CHF 4.8 bn in assets as of June 30, 2026.

*Companies with direct exposure across the longevity value chain, including treatments for cardiovascular, oncological, metabolic, musculoskeletal, neurodegenerative, and sensory disorders.

Disclaimer

This marketing document is issued by Bellevue Asset Management AG, which is an authorized asset manager subject to the supervision of the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority (“FINMA”) and acts as an Investment Manager of the Bellevue Funds (Lux) SICAV. Bellevue Digital Health Fund is a subfund of Bellevue Funds (Lux). The information and data presented in this marketing document are not to be considered as an offer to buy or sell or an invitation to subscribe any securities or financial instruments. For potential investors in Singapore Investment returns may increase or decrease due to exchange rate fluctuations. The fund(s) is not authorized or recognized by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (the “MAS”) and its shares are not allowed to be offered to the retail public. The Sub-Fund is a restricted scheme under the Sixth Schedule to the Securities and Futures (Offers of Investments) (Collective Investment Schemes) Regulations of Singapore. This press release is not a prospectus as defined in the SFA and accordingly, statutory liability under the SFA in relation to the content of prospectuses does not apply. The MAS assumes no responsibility for the contents of this Information Memorandum. You should consider carefully whether the investment is suitable for you and whether you are permitted (under the SFA, and any laws or regulations that are applicable to you) to make an investment in the Shares. If in doubt, you should consult your legal or professional advisor. This Information Memorandum has not been registered as a prospectus with the MAS. Accordingly, this Information Memorandum, the Prospectus and any other document or material in connection with the offer or sale, or invitation for subscription or purchase, of Shares may not be circulated or distributed, nor may Shares be offered or sold, or be made the subject of an invitation for subscription or purchase, whether directly or indirectly, to any persons in Singapore except in accordance with the restrictions and conditions under the SFA. By subscribing for Shares pursuant to the exempt offer under this Information Memorandum, you are required to comply with restrictions and conditions under the SFA in relation to your offer, holding and subsequent transfer of Shares.

Hong Kong: This section has been prepared solely for Hong Kong investors who invest or propose to invest in Shares of Bellevue Funds (Lux) (the “Company”) in Hong Kong. Investors in Hong Kong should read this supplement in conjunction with the Prospectus for the Company (the “Prospectus”). References to the Prospectus are to be taken as references to that document as supplemented hereby. In addition, words and expressions defined in the Prospectus, unless otherwise defined below, shall bear the same meaning when used herein.

Prospectus, Key Information Document (“PRIIP-KID”), the articles of association as well as the annual and semi-annual reports of the Bellevue Funds under Luxembourg law are available free of charge from Bellevue Asset Management AG, Theaterstrasse 12, CH-8001 Zürich.