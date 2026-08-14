Syfe Expands Cash Offering With New Yield Product

Singapore-based digital wealth platform Syfe is expanding its cash management offering with the launch of Cash+ Enhanced, a new investment solution targeting a net yield of up to 3.0 percent per annum while retaining flexibility for investors.

The product, which will become available to all Syfe users on August 18, 2026, comes without lock-in periods or minimum deposit requirements. It is denominated in Singapore dollars and invests in a diversified portfolio of short-duration bond funds.

Syfe is positioning Cash+ Enhanced between traditional cash products and longer-term investments. The solution is aimed primarily at money investors expect to need within the next one to two years – for example for a property purchase or as a liquid financial reserve – but which they do not want to leave sitting in lower-yielding accounts.

The launch comes as falling interest rates are changing the equation for investors holding substantial cash positions. According to Syfe, Singapore's six-month Treasury bill yield has fallen to below 1.6 percent, reducing the returns available from an instrument that had become increasingly popular during the higher-rate environment.

Investors Looking for Alternatives

Syfe points to its own survey data as evidence of growing demand for alternatives. Some 86 percent of respondents said they were either dissatisfied with their existing cash management solution or open to a better alternative.

Flexibility appears to be particularly important. Around 66 percent cited the absence of a lock-in period as a key reason to switch providers, while 64 percent pointed to the prospect of a meaningfully higher yield. Flexible withdrawals were identified by 74 percent of respondents as the main attraction of short-duration bond products.

The findings suggest that investors are increasingly looking beyond headline yields and weighing returns against access to their money – an area where digital wealth managers are seeking to differentiate themselves from traditional savings products and fixed-term deposits.

The «Soon Money» Opportunity

Ritesh Ganeriwal, Head of Investment at Syfe, describes the target segment as investors' «soon money» – capital that sits between funds required for immediate expenses and assets earmarked for long-term goals such as retirement.

«In between is ‘soon’ money, which is capital needed in the near term that risks losing purchasing power when left idle,» Ganeriwal said.

He also pointed to the increasingly narrow yield premium available for taking significantly greater duration risk. A ten-year Singapore government bond currently offers just over 2.3 percent, according to Syfe, around 0.7 percentage points more than a six-month T-bill despite carrying substantially higher interest-rate risk.

Cash+ Enhanced is designed to address that gap by seeking additional returns through short-duration bond funds without requiring investors to lock away their capital.

More Than $10 Billion in Assets

The latest launch adds another product to Syfe's existing cash management suite as the wealthtech seeks to capture a larger share of investors' liquid assets alongside their longer-term portfolios.

Headquartered in Singapore, Syfe manages more than 10 billion dollar in assets across Asia-Pacific. The expansion of its cash offering also illustrates a broader push among digital wealth platforms to capture assets that might otherwise remain in bank deposits or government securities – extending their reach beyond conventional investment portfolios into investors' everyday liquidity management.