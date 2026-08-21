Maybank Deepens Singapore-Malaysia Push With Manufacturing Deal

Maybank is stepping up its involvement in the Johor-Singapore Special Economic Zone. A new partnership with the Singapore Manufacturing Federation aims to help manufacturers expand across the border – with billions already lined up for financing and investments.

Maybank and the Singapore Manufacturing Federation (SMF) have signed a memorandum of understanding to support manufacturers seeking to expand within the Johor-Singapore Special Economic Zone (JS-SEZ) and across Southeast Asia.

The agreement was signed in the presence of Johor Chief Minister Dato’ Onn Hafiz Ghazi, according to a joint announcement. It brings together SMF's network of more than 5,000 members with Maybank's banking operations across ten ASEAN markets.

At the centre of the partnership is the JS-SEZ, which is intended to deepen economic ties between Singapore and Malaysia and serve as a gateway for companies looking to expand further into ASEAN.

Billions in Financing Interest

Maybank is already facilitating around 22 billion ringgit (S$6.9 billion) in financing and investment interest linked to opportunities arising from the economic zone. This includes digital infrastructure and manufacturing projects as well as SMEs and companies pursuing broader regional expansion.

Under the partnership, Maybank will provide banking services including sustainable finance, cash management, payments, trade and supply-chain financing as well as cross-border financing.

The two organisations also plan capacity-building initiatives covering areas such as sustainability and ESG-related supply-chain practices.

For Singapore manufacturers, the economic zone offers the possibility of splitting activities between the two countries. SMF President Lennon Tan pointed to a «twinning model», under which companies could retain their headquarters in Singapore while establishing production operations in Malaysia.

SMF, which acts as JS-SEZ programme manager, has already engaged with more than 700 participants interested in establishing or expanding operations in the zone.

S$40 Billion in Foreign Investment

The initiative comes as investment in the JS-SEZ gathers pace. Since the zone was formalised, it has attracted a record 126.9 billion ringgit, equivalent to around S$40 billion, in foreign direct investment, according to Johor Chief Minister Onn Hafiz.

The forthcoming JS-SEZ Masterplan and Blueprint are expected to include measures aimed at accelerating investment approvals and reducing barriers to the movement of people and goods. Johor also wants to attract higher-value industries and ultimately position the zone as an entry point for investment into ASEAN.

Manufacturing is particularly important to Singapore's economy. The sector accounts for more than 17 percent of gross domestic product and employs close to half a million people, according to SMF.

Maybank Targets ASEAN Growth

Maybank Singapore Country CEO Alvin Lee expects the city-state's manufacturing sector to benefit from rising global spending on artificial intelligence infrastructure. The bank sees the JS-SEZ as an attractive expansion option because of its proximity to Singapore and the longstanding economic relationship between the two countries.

The partnership also feeds into Maybank's broader ROAR30 strategy. The Malaysian banking group is targeting 300 billion ringgit in sustainable finance and 100 billion ringgit each for the new economy and SMEs across ASEAN.

For Maybank, the agreement therefore goes beyond financing individual projects. By combining its regional banking network with SMF's manufacturing base, the lender is positioning itself to capture more of the cross-border capital flows generated by closer economic integration between Singapore, Johor and the wider ASEAN region.