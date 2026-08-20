LGT Assets Hit Record as Asia Expansion Pays Off

LGT delivered double-digit profit growth and strong net new money in the first half of 2026, pushing assets under management above CHF 400 billion for the first time. The Liechtenstein-based group also pointed to continued momentum in Asia, where it is marking major milestones in Hong Kong and Japan.

LGT reported group profit of CHF 281.6 million for the first half of 2026, an increase of 17 percent from the same period last year, as higher revenues combined with cost discipline.

Organic net new assets reached CHF 12.3 billion, corresponding to an annualized growth rate of 6.4 percent. Both private banking and asset management contributed to the inflows.

Assets under management increased 7 percent during the first half to a record CHF 412.6 billion, supported by net inflows, investment and market performance, as well as positive currency effects.

Revenues Outpace Costs

Income from services, LGT’s largest revenue contributor, rose 7 percent to CHF 1.00 billion, reflecting a higher asset base and robust client activity.

Income from trading activities and other operating income increased 1 percent to CHF 325.9 million, while net interest income declined 2 percent to CHF 156.6 million. Total operating income advanced 5 percent to CHF 1.49 billion.

Costs increased at a slower pace. Total operating expenses rose 2 percent to CHF 1.09 billion, while the cost-income ratio improved to 73.3 percent from 76.8 percent at the end of 2025.

The group’s CET1 capital ratio stood at 18.0 percent at the end of June.

Asia Expansion Contributes

LGT said its expansion initiatives across Europe, Australia and Asia are progressing well and contributing to the group’s performance.

Asia remains an important part of that international footprint. In Hong Kong, where LGT says it ranks among the largest private banks, the group is celebrating its 40th anniversary this year. LGT Private Banking has also now operated in Japan for five years.

The group is shifting its emphasis from expansion toward extracting more value from the platform it has built in recent years. Its focus is now on strengthening existing markets and realizing synergies and economies of scale from investments in growth and technology.

«Following the targeted growth investments made in recent years, our focus is on consolidating our presence in our existing markets worldwide and consistently leveraging the benefits of our international platform,» said H.S.H. Prince Max von und zu Liechtenstein, Chairman of LGT.

Confident on Full Year

LGT said it remains confident about the remainder of 2026, although geopolitical developments and financial market conditions remain difficult to predict.

The group employs around 6,000 people across more than 40 locations worldwide and is owned by the Princely Family of Liechtenstein.