Allianz Trade Appoints New China CEO

Allianz Trade has appointed Scott Munafò as CEO for China. The longtime company executive will take charge of the trade credit insurer’s operations in one of Asia’s key growth markets.

Scott Munafò will become China CEO of Allianz Trade, effective September 1, 2026, the company announced on Thursday. He will be based in Shanghai.

Munafò has been with Allianz Trade since 2015 and has held commercial and key account management positions across several regions, including Asia Pacific, Northern Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

International experience

In 2021, Munafò was appointed Regional Account Director for Northern Europe. Four years later, he became Group Head of Broker Management and Partnerships, with responsibility for Allianz Trade’s global commercial and distribution strategy as well as its relationships with brokers.

The appointment puts an executive with broad international commercial experience at the helm of the insurer’s China operations as the company looks to accelerate its expansion in the market.

«His international experience, commercial leadership, and deep understanding of our business make him exceptionally well positioned to lead our China operations,» said Rodrigo Jimenez, Regional CEO of Allianz Trade in Asia Pacific.

Jimenez added that Munafò had built a strong track record in expanding commercial portfolios, developing strategic partnerships and maintaining customer retention. Together with the local management team, he is expected to drive Allianz Trade’s growth ambitions in what Jimenez described as an «important and fast-growing market.»

Nearly two decades in China

Munafò highlighted Allianz Trade’s long-standing presence in the country, noting that the company has been part of China’s trade landscape for nearly two decades.

«My commitment is simple: to keep listening, to keep creating lasting value and to ensure the next chapter sets a new standard,» he said.

Allianz Trade specializes in trade credit insurance as well as surety, collections, structured trade credit and political risk. The Paris-headquartered company operates in more than 40 countries and employs around 5,900 people. In 2025, it generated consolidated revenue of 4 billion euros, while insured global business transactions represented 1.4 trillion euros in exposure.