Partners Group Lands $1 Billion Asia Private Credit Mandate

Partners Group has secured a $1 billion private credit mandate from a major Asian institutional investor, as sovereign wealth funds and insurers across the region increase allocations to the asset class.

Partners Group has closed a $1 billion private credit mandate with an unnamed major institutional investor in Asia, adding to a string of sizeable mandates won by the Swiss private markets firm across the region.

The open-ended evergreen mandate includes a discretionary tranche managed by Partners Group as well as co-investment capital. It will target both senior and junior direct lending opportunities across Asia-Pacific, with investments diversified across sectors and jurisdictions.

SWFs and Insurers Increase Allocations

Partners Group said it has closed more than five mandates with major Asian institutional investors over the past year, including an €800 million mandate for a regional sovereign wealth fund investing in direct private equity and infrastructure across Asia and Europe.

The firm sees growing appetite for private markets exposure within Asia itself.

«The latest mandates that we’ve closed are further examples of institutional investors in Asia looking to build private markets exposure in their home region», Kevin Lu, Chairman of Asia at Partners Group, said.

The trend is particularly evident in private credit. According to Lu, a growing number of sovereign wealth funds and insurance companies, particularly in Southeast Asia and Japan, are increasing their allocations as they seek attractive risk-adjusted returns compared with public fixed-income portfolios.

Asia Push

Partners Group has been building its Asian operations for more than two decades. It opened its Singapore office, now its regional headquarters, in 2004 and currently employs more than 550 people across Hong Kong, Manila, Mumbai, Seoul, Shanghai, Singapore and Tokyo.

The firm has developed bespoke mandates for investors in Greater China, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore and South Korea across several private markets asset classes.

Globally, Partners Group manages more than $40 billion in private credit assets and over $186 billion across private markets.

The latest mandate highlights the growing role of private credit in Asian institutional portfolios as investors seek both diversification and alternatives to traditional fixed-income exposure.