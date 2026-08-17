MSIG Opens the Books on Claims as Singapore Insurers Go Digital

Singapore insurer MSIG has released its inaugural claims report, offering rare insight into payout volumes and processing speeds as automation and transparency become increasingly important competitive factors in the insurance industry.

MSIG Singapore paid out S$132.4 million in claims in 2025, according to its inaugural claims report, which the insurer says is the first comprehensive report of its kind published by a general insurer in Singapore.

The insurer reported an overall settlement ratio of 94 percent, rising to 99.9 percent for motor insurance and 99.5 percent for work injury compensation claims.

Faster Claims Through Automation

Beyond payout volumes, the report highlights the growing role of technology in claims handling. MSIG said 92 percent of fast-track claims were settled within three days, while processing times for travel insurance claims have been reduced by 67 percent.

Eligible travel claims can now be processed automatically through a rules-based system, with payments made through PayNow or FAST in some cases within one day.

The figures underline how claims processing is emerging as an important area of competition among insurers, as customers increasingly expect faster and more transparent services.

«We welcome MSIG Singapore’s publication of its inaugural claims report, which represents a meaningful step forward in transparency and customer engagement», said Ho Kai Weng, Chief Executive Officer of the General Insurance Association of Singapore.

For MSIG, the report also provides a way of demonstrating how investments in digital claims infrastructure are translating into measurable improvements for customers.

MSIG Singapore is part of Japan’s MS&AD Insurance Group, one of Asia’s largest insurance groups.