DBS Rolls Out Agentic AI to 1'500 Bankers

Singapore's largest bank is deploying specialised AI agents to take over parts of the labour-intensive credit assessment process, aiming to free relationship managers for more client-facing and strategic work.

DBS is rolling out an agentic artificial intelligence solution to around 1'500 relationship managers and credit risk managers globally, as the Singapore-based lender seeks to automate some of the most time-consuming elements of corporate credit assessments.

The deployment follows a pilot involving 150 employees, according to a statement from DBS on Wednesday.

The system uses specialised AI agents to perform more than 70 different tasks, synthesising information from sources including annual reports, industry research and internal records into a review-ready first draft of a credit memo.

Cutting Time Spent on Credit Memos

Preparing credit memos and carrying out related credit activities can account for as much as 40 percent of a relationship manager's time, according to DBS. The bank is targeting a reduction in the time spent on these activities of at least 30 percent.

Rather than replacing the bankers' role in the credit process, the AI-generated memo serves as a starting point. Relationship managers and credit risk managers can work with the agents to conduct further research and refine the assessment, incorporating their own industry expertise, client knowledge and business context.

DBS expects the approach to give relationship managers more time for strategic conversations with corporate clients, while allowing credit risk managers to focus more closely on portfolio strategy, risk calibration and emerging risks.

«Reimagine Corporate Banking»

«We believe that agentic AI can help to reimagine corporate banking,» said Han Kwee Juan, group head of institutional banking at DBS.

The technology allows DBS to capture knowledge and insights from its relationship and credit risk managers and apply them across the organisation, improving the quality of credit analysis at scale, he added.

The rollout forms part of a broader push by DBS to embed agentic AI across both employee and customer activities.

Last month, the bank announced agentic AI enhancements to its DBS Joy and DBS digibot virtual assistants. Those services are expected to serve around 10 million customers across Singapore, Hong Kong and Taiwan.