VP Bank Names New Singapore Chief Risk Officer

VP Bank has appointed banking veteran Vincent Koo as Chief Risk Officer of its Singapore branch, strengthening its risk and governance functions as the Liechtenstein-based private bank pursues further growth in Asia.

VP Bank Ltd Singapore Branch has named Vincent Koo as Chief Risk Officer, effective August 24, 2026.

In his new role, Koo will be responsible for the branch’s risk, control and operational functions, with a focus on governance and risk management as VP Bank seeks to expand its business in the region.

Koo brings more than three decades of experience in audit, compliance and risk management at financial institutions. His expertise spans compliance, legal, operational and business risk, according to the bank.

Throughout his career, he has worked closely with senior management, regulators, external auditors and other stakeholders. VP Bank did not provide details of his most recent position in Monday’s announcement.

Supporting Asian Growth

«We are pleased to welcome Vincent to VP Bank and are confident that his extensive experience and leadership across risk, compliance and governance will be a valuable asset to the Bank», Thomas Rupf, Head of Singapore Branch and Chief Investment Officer Asia, said.

«As we continue to strengthen our presence in the region, robust risk and operational management remains fundamental to supporting our growth ambitions and delivering long-term value for our clients.»

Singapore plays a central role in VP Bank’s Asian strategy. The bank has previously identified the city-state as a strategic hub for its regional expansion, targeting sustainable growth across its Private Banking and Intermediaries businesses.

VP Bank operates in Singapore as a wholesale bank and also holds exemptions covering a range of capital markets and financial advisory activities, according to the Monetary Authority of Singapore’s Financial Institutions Directory. )

The latest appointment comes as VP Bank continues to refine its leadership structure in Asia. In 2025, the bank appointed Reto Marx and Rupf as co-heads of its Singapore branch as part of a broader push to strengthen its position in the region.