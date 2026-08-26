Bitcoin Roars Back as Crypto Rally Gathers Steam

After spending much of the year in the shadow of the artificial intelligence boom, cryptocurrencies have staged a powerful comeback. A policy signal from Washington provided the trigger, but a massive wave of short liquidations gave the rally its real force. The question now is whether the recovery can last.

Bitcoin has made an impressive comeback. On August 19, the world's largest cryptocurrency surged to around $79,000, reaching its highest level in three months. Bitcoin gained roughly 23 percent during the move, while the total cryptocurrency market capitalization expanded by more than 20 percent.

According to an analysis published by Coin Metrics on Tuesday, several factors converged: unusually low volatility, elevated positioning in derivatives markets and a macroeconomic catalyst from Washington.

Bessent Provides the Spark

The trigger came from US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, who announced on August 19 that the Treasury would expand liquidity-supporting buybacks of longer-dated government securities from $2 billion to at least $4 billion.

Long-term Treasury yields initially declined following the announcement. At the same time, a White House meeting with crypto executives provided an additional boost to sentiment.

The market had already been primed for a sharp move. Bitcoin had spent weeks trading in a narrow range of roughly $62,000 to $65,000, while realized volatility had fallen sharply. At the same time, open interest in Bitcoin terms had climbed to its highest level of 2026.

When the macro catalyst arrived, traders betting on falling prices were forced to unwind their positions.

$1.6 Billion Liquidated

More than $800 million in short positions were liquidated within a single hour, according to Coin Metrics. Across the market, liquidations exceeded $1.6 billion over 24 hours, making the move one of the largest short-squeeze events on record.

Binance and Bybit saw particularly heavy activity. Across Bitcoin, Ether, Solana and Zcash, 90 percent or more of liquidations in some cases came from short positions.

Trading volumes surged alongside prices. Average hourly spot volume rose from around $500 million on August 18 to $1.41 billion the following day. At its peak, hourly spot volume reached $7.27 billion.

Futures activity also accelerated significantly. Average hourly futures volume increased from $3.57 billion to $7.77 billion, with peak hourly volume reaching more than $42 billion.

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Crypto Breaks Away From the AI Trade

The rally is particularly notable given how markets had behaved during much of 2026. Capital had been heavily concentrated in the AI trade, with mega-cap technology and semiconductor stocks attracting a large share of investor attention and liquidity. Bitcoin and other major cryptocurrencies had meanwhile underperformed the Nasdaq 100 and AI-linked equities.

That picture has now shifted, at least temporarily.

Coin Metrics noted that Bitcoin had recently moved closer to its role as «digital gold» rather than behaving primarily as a high-beta technology proxy. Its 30-day correlation with gold had risen to around 0.6 heading into the rally, while its correlation with the Nasdaq 100 had weakened and turned negative.

Falling long-term yields therefore appear to have provided a more favorable backdrop for scarce assets. Bitcoin and gold advanced, while AI-linked equities lagged.

Altcoins Join the Rally

The rebound extended well beyond Bitcoin. Ether and a range of higher-beta cryptocurrencies benefited from renewed risk appetite and widespread short covering.

Zcash was among the standout performers. The cryptocurrency received an additional boost after Grayscale filed to convert its existing Zcash Trust into a spot exchange-traded fund.

DeFi tokens including Aave and Morpho also outperformed, alongside Pump.fun. The combination of higher crypto prices, stronger volumes and increased volatility could also provide a more favorable earnings environment for listed crypto exchanges and brokerages whose transaction revenues depend heavily on market activity.

ETF Flows Put Rally to the Test

Whether the short squeeze develops into a more sustained bull run will now largely depend on demand in the spot market. Early indications are encouraging, according to Coin Metrics.

Bitcoin ETFs recorded around $1.67 billion in weekly net inflows. At the same time, approximately $3.07 billion worth of Bitcoin flowed out of cryptocurrency exchanges. Such outflows can indicate that investors are moving their holdings into longer-term storage, reducing the amount of Bitcoin readily available for trading.

That distinguishes the latest move from a similar breakout attempt in May, according to the analysts. That rally lacked comparable ETF support and ultimately faded.

Risks nevertheless remain. Futures open interest has already climbed beyond its pre-squeeze level, rising from around $80 billion to $96 billion. Traders are therefore rebuilding leveraged positions, potentially leaving the market vulnerable to another sharp unwind if positioning becomes too crowded.

With Bitcoin once again approaching the psychologically important $80,000 mark, the next test is already in sight. After the spectacular short squeeze, the key question is whether genuine investor demand can keep the rally going.