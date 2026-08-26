«Asia Is No Longer Just a Diversification Play»

As Asia’s wealth markets continue to expand, European investors and asset managers are looking east for new opportunities. Rüdiger von Wedel, Managing Director at DBS Bank in Singapore, explains why European clients are increasingly turning to Asia and how DBS aims to bridge the gap between Europe and Asia as a strategic partner of choice.

Mr. von Wedel, what sets DBS apart from other private banks in Asia?

Several important factors.

First, we are Singapore’s largest bank, supported by a very strong capital position and excellent credit quality. We benefit from operating in Singapore, a jurisdiction known for its political stability, strong rule of law and highly respected regulatory framework.

We have a stellar track record as Asia’s Safest Bank for 17 consecutive years by Global Finance, and won the World’s Best and Safest Private Bank awards from Euromoney in 2026.

For decades, DBS has supported entrepreneurs, families and corporations across Asia’s key markets. Anchored in Asia, we have deep local knowledge and long-standing relationships across the region.

Another differentiator is our One Bank proposition.

Can you elaborate on what this means?

Many private banking clients are entrepreneurs or business owners with closely connected ambitions and needs.

DBS brings together private banking, commercial banking, investment banking and wealth planning on a single platform, providing access not only to wealth management solutions but also to financing, capital markets expertise, M&A advisory capabilities and succession planning specialists.

«Wealth management remains one of our strongest growth opportunities.»

We invested heavily in digital capabilities early on and deliberately chose not to benchmark ourselves solely against other banks. Instead, we looked to leading technology companies for inspiration in areas such as business innovation, speed and organizational design. That mindset enables us to respond quickly to client needs and turn ideas into practical solutions.

How important is wealth management for DBS?

It is one of the biggest growth engines of the bank.

That reflects both our competitive positioning and the long-term trends shaping the region.

DBS Private Bank is a strategic partner for UHNW and EAMs for Asian growth opportunities. (Image: Courtesy)

Unlike many mature economies, wealth creation in Asia is not driven solely by rising financial markets. It is underpinned by structural factors: young populations, a growing middle class, expanding businesses, successful entrepreneurs and an increasing number of affluent families.

«We have also seen steadily rising demand from clients outside the region—particularly from Switzerland.»

These trends are likely to continue for many years, and DBS is well positioned to support that growth.

Where do you see the biggest growth opportunities for wealth clients?

Alongside additional opportunities within Asia, we have also seen steadily rising demand from clients outside the region—particularly from Switzerland and other European markets.

Why are European clients increasingly turning to Asia?

Geographical diversification is a key driver, alongside seeking further growth opportunities.

Ultra-high-net-worth families increasingly prefer not to concentrate all of their assets in a single region or with a single institution. Many choose to retain part of their wealth in Europe while establishing a satellite family office in Asia.

That often goes hand in hand with diversifying banking relationships and moving away from a single-bank model toward a multi-bank approach.

Clients often choose what they consider the strongest bank in their home market while looking for a leading banking partner and jurisdiction in Asia.

Singapore is a natural choice because of its stability, legal framework and international reputation.

How can DBS help clients to diversify into Asia?

Once clients decide to establish a base in Singapore, DBS is well positioned thanks to its market leadership, financial strength and integrated platform.

There is another important consideration: many international investors remain structurally underallocated to Asia.

Anyone seeking exposure to high-growth markets in South-East Asia for example will require strong local expertise. Those markets are often difficult to assess and access from Europe alone.

With our strong position in the region, we have established operations in most markets across multiple domains. This gives us direct access to many large Asian companies, unique investment opportunities and insights into regional and local market developments.

What role will artificial intelligence play in wealth management?

A very significant one—but not because it will replace people.

Instead, we ask ourselves how AI can make our relationship managers and investment advisors even more effective.

«AI cannot replace empathy.»

AI can quickly identify which investment ideas are most relevant for a particular client, enabling advisors to deliver more tailored recommendations.

It can also streamline internal processes, allowing us to bring solutions to clients more quickly.

Will clients still need human advisors?

Without question.

AI can analyze data, accelerate workflows and even support the development of sophisticated investment structures.

What it cannot replace is empathy.

When clients make decisions about succession planning, trusts, family wealth or the stewardship of substantial assets, the discussion extends far beyond financial data.

It involves emotions, family dynamics, personal ambitions and trust.

That requires a human advisor who can listen, understand and provide perspective.

Could the human element therefore become even more important?

I believe it will.

The more routine processes become automated, the more valuable personal advice becomes in complex and emotionally significant situations.

Technology should never replace the advisor. It should free advisors to spend more time on the conversations where experience, judgment and trust make the greatest difference.

Rüdiger von Wedel is Managing Director at DBS Bank in Singapore.